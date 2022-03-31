JoAnn E. Stenberg OMAHA - JoAnn E. Stenberg died in Omaha, on March 20, 2022 at the age of 83 years. She was born in Omaha, on April 7, 1938, to Fern and Marie (Bonow) Nelson. JoAnn graduated from Ashland High School in 1956, and married Ken Stenberg on June 20, 1959. For over 40 years, she proudly sold Avon and was a dedicated member of the Ralston American Legion Auxiliary Post 373 for nearly 60 years. Her interests included attending any and all events her granddaughter was involved in, watching sports - and especially cheering on the Huskers, and learning more about history. Three words that sum up JoAnn's life are loving, strong, and dedicated. JoAnn is survived by daughter, Kris Hess (Steve); granddaughter, Abbey; brother, Ron Nelson; sister-in-law, Roberta Nelson; brother-in-law, Dick Buckmaster and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood Street, Ralston. Graveside service will be Thursday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 31, 2022.