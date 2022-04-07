Menu
John R Brown II
John R. Brown II WAHOO - John R. Brown II, 72 of Lincoln, passed away on March 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 24, 1949, in Lincoln, to John and Dorothy Brown. He was a graduate of Northeast High School in 1967 and attended the University of Nebraska as an art major. After a six-month courtship, he was united in marriage for 48 years to his loving wife, Carol Brown (Yosten) on Oct. 26, 1973. Most know John for being an accomplished jeweler and goldsmith for 46 years. His career started around 1971 when his design was selected to create the Miss Nebraska crown. The crown was worn for over 30 years and is now with the Nebraska Historical Society. Over the years, he was also a Golden Gloves boxing judge, member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, an admiral in the Nebraska Navy, and was appointed by Gov. Ricketts to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission. John loved many things in life. He had a fantastic garden where he grew his award-winning tomatoes. He was interested in weather and followed many of the local storm chasers. He could often be caught just outside of his garage watching the storms roll in. John also enjoyed all kinds of music, his bass guitar, and played in a combo band in his younger years. He had a booming stereo system that could shake the house to its foundation while playing his favorite tunes. Above all, John was a devout Catholic, a dedicated husband to Carol, a mentor to his sons J.R. and Spencer, a caring brother to Joe, and what he especially loved, being a grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Madison, Memphis, Layla, Camden, Leiani, Avalon, Talia and Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, April 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lincoln with Fr Troy Schweiger celebrating the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to be distributed to Be the Match and the Wounded Warrior Project. www.bmlfh.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Apr
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
6111 Morrill Ave, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol and family....my mom, Karen Gottberg wanted me to offer her prayers of comfort to you. We have many memories of when your family lived next door to us on Knox St. John made a ring for me combining family rings and adding a pin from Concordia that my grandmother had. I remember chatting with him so many times when he was making this....so much talent in his eyes and hands. His picture and smile is warm...just like we remembered. Prayers and hugs to each of you.
Shelley (Gottberg) Brummer
Other
April 1, 2022
Dear Carol and family, I am so saddened to hear about John´s passing. He was such a wonderful person and I have many good memories of the times I spent with you and him. We sure had some fun! John had such a good sense of humor and always made me laugh. He will be greatly missed. You are in my prayers.
Nancy Durst
Friend
April 1, 2022
My prayers and sympathy.
Joyce Lanik
March 31, 2022
You will be deeply missed my friend
Blaine Kurtz
March 31, 2022
