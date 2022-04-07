John R. Brown II WAHOO - John R. Brown II, 72 of Lincoln, passed away on March 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 24, 1949, in Lincoln, to John and Dorothy Brown. He was a graduate of Northeast High School in 1967 and attended the University of Nebraska as an art major. After a six-month courtship, he was united in marriage for 48 years to his loving wife, Carol Brown (Yosten) on Oct. 26, 1973. Most know John for being an accomplished jeweler and goldsmith for 46 years. His career started around 1971 when his design was selected to create the Miss Nebraska crown. The crown was worn for over 30 years and is now with the Nebraska Historical Society. Over the years, he was also a Golden Gloves boxing judge, member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, an admiral in the Nebraska Navy, and was appointed by Gov. Ricketts to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission. John loved many things in life. He had a fantastic garden where he grew his award-winning tomatoes. He was interested in weather and followed many of the local storm chasers. He could often be caught just outside of his garage watching the storms roll in. John also enjoyed all kinds of music, his bass guitar, and played in a combo band in his younger years. He had a booming stereo system that could shake the house to its foundation while playing his favorite tunes. Above all, John was a devout Catholic, a dedicated husband to Carol, a mentor to his sons J.R. and Spencer, a caring brother to Joe, and what he especially loved, being a grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Madison, Memphis, Layla, Camden, Leiani, Avalon, Talia and Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, April 2, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lincoln with Fr Troy Schweiger celebrating the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family to be distributed to Be the Match and the Wounded Warrior Project. www.bmlfh.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.