Carol and family....my mom, Karen Gottberg wanted me to offer her prayers of comfort to you. We have many memories of when your family lived next door to us on Knox St. John made a ring for me combining family rings and adding a pin from Concordia that my grandmother had. I remember chatting with him so many times when he was making this....so much talent in his eyes and hands. His picture and smile is warm...just like we remembered. Prayers and hugs to each of you.

Shelley (Gottberg) Brummer Other April 1, 2022