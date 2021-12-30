John A. Darnell WAHOO - John A. Darnell, 71, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. He was born Aug. 17, 1950 in Wichita, Kan. to Arthur and Patricia (House) Wright. Through the years, John's family frequently moved, and he attended several schools. In 1970, John settled in Saunders County. John married Donna Thorson on March 24, 1972 in Wahoo. He worked for Contech in Wahoo for over 40 years until he retired in 2018. John was a member of the Mead Volunteer Fire Department. He loved his dogs, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. John also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Calamus. He is survived by his children, Karri (Henry) Mildenberger, Rod (Shelli) Thorson, Tom Thorson, Bill (Patti) Thorson and Clayton "C.J." (Stephanie) Darnell; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; step-mother, Yvonne Wright; brothers, Skip (Cheryl) Wright, Zack (Wendy) Landry and Brad (Jerri) Landry; sisters, Debbie (John) Benevides and Tammy (Tim) Hanson and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. Darnell; parents, Arthur and Patricia Wright and sister, Jo Ann Wright. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.