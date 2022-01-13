John E. Gruber WAHOO - John E. Gruber, 71, of Wahoo, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born Nov. 1, 1950 in Lincoln to John Jr. and Evelyn (Addyman) Gruber. John worked as a meat cutter for more than 45 years. He is survived by his wife, Lori Gruber of Wahoo; children, Jon (DeDe) Gruber of Lincoln, Tracy Dedick of Malcolm; step-children, Brandi (Bil) Johnson of Wahoo, Doug (Dianne) Polacek of Wahoo; grandchildren, Jon and Justin Gruber of Lincoln, Mason and Shelby Dedick of Lincoln, Kylie Dedick of Bennett, Dawson Dedick of Malcolm, Jackson and Samuel Johnson of Wahoo, Hannah Polacek of Lincoln, Noah, Luke, Elijah, Jacob and Addi Polacek of Wahoo; great-grandchild, Maverick Harris of Bennett; brothers, Bob (Carol) Gruber of Manley, Mike (Linda) Gruber of Douglas, Larry Gruber, Bryan (Mickey) Doty of Denver and sisters, Judy (Ray) Mummenthaller of Pea Ridge, Ark. and Rhonda Doty of Pueblo, Colo.. John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nancy Gruber, Janice Hodges, Linda Hoffman; brother, Steve Gruber and brother-in-law, Jim Hodges. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designations. He will be interred at a later date in Louisville. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 13, 2022.