John T. Rooney FREMONT - John T. Rooney, 93, of Fremont, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 in Wahoo. He was born Aug. 21, 1928 in Hooper to Virgil and Margarette (Hogan) Rooney. He married Donna M. (Riley) on Oct. 6, 1948 in Fremont. John served in the US Navy from Feb. 2, 1952 to Feb. 8, 1956 during Korea. He was a single engine, multi engine pilot and glider pilot with commercial and instrument ratings with over 5,000 hours of flying. He was a Civil Air Patrol member for 36 years with seven life saves in Emergency Services. John worked for 42 years with Hormel as salesman, district and division sales manager, living in Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Texas and Arizona. He is survived by his son, Robert (Michelle) Rooney, of Omaha; daughter, Joanne (Bobby) Clark of Colon; brothers, James (Mary) Rooney of Fresno and Abbot Marcel Rooney of Conception, Mo.; sisters, Margaret Rooney of Conception, Mo. and Sister Mary Kevin Rooney of Wichita, Kan.; sister-in-law, Patricia Rooney of Elkhorn; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna and brothers, Paul, Joseph and Patrick Rooney. A funeral mass was held Monday, Dec. 20 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fremont. Military graveside service was conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
. Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.