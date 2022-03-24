John W. Wright GREENWOOD - John W. Wright, 62, of Greenwood passed away March 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Lincoln to John and Priscilla (Price) Wright, Jr. John was an avid outdoorsman. Family members include his significant other, Laurie Temple of Greenwood; brother, Steve (Linda) Wright of Greenwood; sister, Belinda (Dan) Miller of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Roxanne Weil. There was a graveside service Wednesday, March 23 at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials may be sent to the ALS Association. Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 24, 2022.