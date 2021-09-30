Menu
Joseph Nissen
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Ashland-Greenwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
MAURICE, La. - Joseph A. Nissen Jr., 42, of Maurice, La., formerly of Memphis, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was born Dec. 26, 1978 in Lincoln to Joseph and Scarlet (Boot) Nissen Sr. Joe was 42 years young. Joe graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1997. While in high school, he joined the Army Reserves. He served in Iraqi Freedom for 18 months before being honorably discharged in 2004. Joe worked as a heavy diesel mechanic while in the Army. After the Army he worked as an Iberia Parish deputy and worked on the production platform for Exxon Mobil. His hobbies include rodeos, bull fighting, riding bulls, motorcycles, chasing hurricanes and being a superhero at night. He is survived by his mother, Scarlet (Merle) Woodside; father, Joseph (Lora) Nissen Sr.; children, Rocketman Nissen, Scarlet Nissen and Ireland Nissen; siblings, Chylynn (Gary) Nelson, Trina (Anthony Shannon) McCall, Mandy (Fernando) Solis, Marcus Nissen and Austin (Stacy) Nissen; brothers, Aaron Booker and Patrick Nissen and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and Glenn Boot Sr., Margaret and Dale Nissen, Georgia and Neil Overton, Kris Booker and grandmother, Eileen Woodside. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. Pastor Bobby Schofield will officiate. He will be interred with military honors at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
