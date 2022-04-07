Joyce A. Everson WAHOO - Joyce A. Everson, 81, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home in Mead. She was born Sept. 9, 1940 in Nebraska City. On Aug. 23, 1957 Joyce married James Everson in Council Bluffs. Together they enjoyed country line dancing for many years. In recent years, Joyce became more involved in square dancing. Joyce and Jim volunteered as communion stewards for many years at their church. She enjoyed camping with her family and their vacations together. Her favorite spots to visit were Maine and Florida, and other areas along the East Coast. Joyce worked as a librarian at the Mead Public Library and was known to many people as a good friend. Her cats also brought much joy to her life, but Joyce especially loved children of all ages. She is survived by her son, Randy Everson (Elizabeth Fox) of Winthrop, Minn.; daughter, Candy Everson (Christopher Batter) of Omaha; sister, Pauline (Skip) Segatto of Boonville, Mo.; brother, Wayne Shaffar of Omaha; grandchildren, Justin, Heather and Tyffani; great-grandchildren, Emma, Connor, Wyatt, Kaikai and Gavin; significant other, Tom Brady of Omaha. She was preceded in husband James Sr; son, James Jr; infant son and brothers, James and Carl Shaffar. Funeral service was held Saturday, April 2 at First United Methodist Church. Interment was at Morningside Cemetery, Mead. Memorials have been established to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.