Judy K. Walter LINCOLN - Judy K. Walter of Lincoln entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at her home in Lincoln. She was born Aug. 28, 1944 in Omaha, and was adopted August of 1946 from the Child Savings Institute in Omaha, by Donal and Edythe (Jacobs) Walter of Ceresco. Judy graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1961. She is survived by children, Brian (Donna) Rada, Tami (Maybre) Johns and Joshua Lueders; grandchildren, Heather, Juanita, Jazelle, Jessye, Dakota, Desiree, David and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Declan, Adelaide, Kendrick, Maren, Brooklyn, Kendyl, Adrian, Elliana, Gabriella, Ashlyn, Larue and Parker; sister, Doris Jones and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Donal and Edythe Walter; brother, Keith Walter; grandchildren, Jasmine and Jade and great-grandchildren, Amerkiss and Sawyer. A gathering of family and friends (casual dress) will take place Monday, Jan. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. Memorials may be sent to Friendship Home, Lincoln, or American Legion Post 129 Auxiliary, Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.