KAREN GREASER
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
FREMONT - Karen K. Greaser, 67, of Fremont, died on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at home. Karen was born April 4, 1953 in Anisworth, to Robert and Janice Hartgrave. She worked at Mac's Café until she was forced to retire due to health problems. Karen married Wayne Greaser May 11, 1977; he died Oct. 26, 1977. She later found her life partner, Ron Sladek. They shared 21 years together until he passed away July 10, 2009. Karen was also preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister. She is survived by sisters, Roberta (Dan) Havelka of Mead, Teresa (Randy) Fauss, Debie Mumm and Linda (Ed) Cordell, all of Fremont, Anna Foster, of Jonesboro, La.; brothers, Robert (Nette Winter) Hartgrave of Fremont, Jack (Crystal) Hartgrave of Mead and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on March 11.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mead Fire Hall
220 E. 4th St, Mead, NE
Mar
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ridge Cemetery
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 9, 2021
