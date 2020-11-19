Menu
Karen Hrdlicka
NORFOLK - Karen K. Hrdlicka, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Weston, entered into rest on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Norfolk. She was born Feb. 6, 1948 in Lincoln, to James Albert and Betty Jean (Swenson) Behrens. Karen graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. She owned and operated the Ponderosa Bar in Weston for over 20 years. After she sold the Ponderosa, Karen worked at Region V Services until her retirement. In her younger years, Karen was a member of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She is survived by children, Marci (Thomas) Sackie of Fairfax, Va., Marc Hrdlicka of Weston, Malinda (Larry) Collier of Lincoln, and Mickel Burgess of Missoula, Mont.; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Melanie) Behrens of Lincoln, Robert (Deborah) Allensworth of Perkins, Okla. and Donnie (Cindy) Allensworth of Stillwater, Okla. and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by daughter, Debra Bickford; parents, James and Betty Behrens and sister, Billie Kolesar. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m., at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Pastor Don White will be officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Znojemsky Cemetery, rural Weston. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE 68066
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE 68066
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
