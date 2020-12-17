Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn Hageman
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
CERESCO - Kathryn L. Hageman, 63, of Ceresco, died Dec. 9, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born June 21, 1957 in Lincoln to Bobby and Elizabeth (Keetle) Meehan. She is survived by her husband, Ward Hageman of Ceresco; son, Alex Hageman of Ceresco; daughters, Shelby (Jerry) Wallen of Unadilla, Taylor Hageman of Ceresco; grandson, Bryce Wallen of Unadilla; parents, Elizabeth Meehan of Lincoln, Bobby and Maria "Licha" Meehan of Brownsville, Texas; siblings Debra Meehan of Lincoln, David Meehan of Harlingen, Texas, Sharon (Dave) Heaton of Glendale, Ariz., Karen (Richard) Inurrigarro of Harlingen, Texas and Scott Meehan of Bloomington, Ind. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Laverne Hageman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Donna Hageman. Visitation and memorial services were held at the American Legion Hall in Ceresco. Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation. Leave messages for the family at PrussNabity.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
American Legion Hall
Ceresco, NE
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ceresco American Legion Hall
109 Elm Street, Ceresco, NE
Dec
15
Service
7:00p.m.
Ceresco American Legion Hall
109 Elm Street, Ceresco, NE
Dec
15
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
American Legion Hall
Ceresco, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.