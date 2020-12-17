Menu
WESTON - Keith E. Pokorny, 66, of Weston, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born Sept. 15, 1954 in Lincoln to Emil G. and Garnet (Svoboda) Pokorny. After graduation from high school, Keith enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1974-1978. He married Rose Johnson at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston on Dec. 29, 1979. He worked at Wahoo Locker, then at Hormel. He achieved his lifelong dream owning and operating R-K's Bar and Grill in Malmo with his wife, Rose, for 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rose Pokorny of Weston; children Curtis Pokorny (Jenna McKenzie), Jeanie (Jeremy) Hasenkamp, Tim (Tausha) Pokorny, Ryan (Allison) Pokorny; 10 grandchildren with one more to arrive in March; sister Darlene (Howard) Sheets; sisters-in-law Jean Simpson, Clara Montano; cousins and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Garnet Pokorny; grandparents, Henry and Aloisie (Dostal) Pokorny, James and Emma (Kronbak) Svoboda. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John Nepomucene Church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 17, 2020.
