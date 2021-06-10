Menu
Kenneth Kaspar
1941 - 2021
1941
2021
FORSYTH, Mo. - Kenneth "Kenny" Raymond Kaspar, 80, of Forsyth, Mo., passed away, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home. There will be a celebration of life get together later on in the summer in Nebraska. Kenny was born on April 23, 1941 in Bruno, to Raymond and Rose (Eret) Kaspar. He graduated from Wahoo High School in 1959. Kenny was employed as a master mason bricklayer and was very good at his trade. Kenny enjoyed watching college football, gardening and riding his motorcycle. His favorite college football team was the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kenny also had a passion and love for riding his motorcycle. He lived to be on his bike. He was a very loving and helpful man and would do as much as he could to help his friends. Kenneth is survived by his children, Kathy (Michael) Hughes and Kevin Kaspar of Omaha; the mother of his children, Renate Kaspar, of Omaha; sister, Carol (Ricky) Davis (nee Kaspar) of Hendersonville, N.C.; granddaughter, Ava Schreck; nieces, Sandra Becher (nee Radford) and Michele (Steven) Mahaffey as well has many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. The family of Kenny would like to thank the many friends that loved and cared for him throughout the years and the special friends that were there in his time of need.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 10, 2021.
