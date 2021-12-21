Kenneth G. (Ken) Stenberg OMAHA - Kenneth G. "Ken" Stenberg died in Omaha on Dec. 17, 2021 at the age of 89 years. He was born in Ashland, on Oct. 21, 1932, to Martin and Lillie (Olson) Stenberg. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1950, served in the U.S. Army from February 1953 to February 1955, and later owned and operated Ken's Appliance Service. Ken received the Citizenship Medal from the U.S. Army and served two terms as the Commander of Ralston American Legion Post 373. His interests and hobbies included gardening, fishing, and watching sports on TV, all of which he loved and enjoyed. There are three words that sum up Ken's life: loving, big-hearted and hardworking. Ken is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, JoAnn Stenberg; daughter, Kris Hess and her husband Steve and their daughter, Abbey; brothers-in-law, Dick Buckmaster and Ron Nelson; sister-in-law, Roberta Nelson and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Thursday, Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood, Ralston. Graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the funeral and graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arranged by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.