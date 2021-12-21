Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
KENNETH STENBERG
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kenneth G. (Ken) Stenberg OMAHA - Kenneth G. "Ken" Stenberg died in Omaha on Dec. 17, 2021 at the age of 89 years. He was born in Ashland, on Oct. 21, 1932, to Martin and Lillie (Olson) Stenberg. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1950, served in the U.S. Army from February 1953 to February 1955, and later owned and operated Ken's Appliance Service. Ken received the Citizenship Medal from the U.S. Army and served two terms as the Commander of Ralston American Legion Post 373. His interests and hobbies included gardening, fishing, and watching sports on TV, all of which he loved and enjoyed. There are three words that sum up Ken's life: loving, big-hearted and hardworking. Ken is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, JoAnn Stenberg; daughter, Kris Hess and her husband Steve and their daughter, Abbey; brothers-in-law, Dick Buckmaster and Ron Nelson; sister-in-law, Roberta Nelson and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Thursday, Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood, Ralston. Graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view live broadcasts of the funeral and graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arranged by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
23
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Ralston United Church of Christ
7638 Maywood, Ralston, NE
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Ashland, NE Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 21, 2021
Our family offers our sincere sympathy to all his family and friends. Past District 8 Adjutant.
Tom Robbins
Other
December 19, 2021
Thank you Uncle Kenny for being the kind role model anyone would hope for! You will be greatly missed. All our Love,
Craig & Cindy Buckmaster
December 19, 2021
I met Kenny years ago through The American Legion. What a great Legionnaire he was. Very dedicated. Especially to his home post in Ralston. What a gentle man. Ken, thank you for your military service to our country and also your many years of support to The American Legion. RIP
John Wenninghoff
Other
December 19, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results