OMAHA - Kirk D. Williams, 79, of Omaha died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1941 in Utica, N.Y. to David and Derfla (Ireland) Williams. On May 25, 1979 he married Shirley Johnson. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959 and became a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. He was later stationed at Offutt AFB. He retired in 1980 after 20 years of military service. Kirk then began a 20-year career with the United States Army Corp of Engineers. Kirk was a member of the Tangier Shrine in Omaha, Wahoo Masonic Lodge 59 A.F. and A.M., and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4502 in Wahoo. Kirk was a founding member of Celebration Covenant Church in Omaha. Kirk is survived by his wife Shirley Williams of Omaha; sons Robert E. (Terry) Williams of Clinton, N.Y., David T. Williams of Clinton, N.Y., Daniel O. (Gina) Williams of New Hartford, N.Y.; step-sons Scott (Jackie) Nielson of Wahoo, Mark (Michelle) Nielson of Grimes, Iowa; siblings Al Williams of Houston, Texas, Cindy Williams (Peter Jamison) of Cheshire, Conn.; first wife Donna Yando; several grandchildren and great-grandchil-dren and nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held Monday at Celebration Covenant Church in Omaha. A Masonic funeral rite and military funeral honors were also conducted. He was interred privately at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 5, 2020.