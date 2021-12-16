Menu
LARRY GRAUERHOLZ
ABOUT
South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Larry E. Grauerholz ASHLAND - Larry E. Grauerholz, 73, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born June 4, 1948 in Omaha to Harold M. and Rita M. (Leonard) Grauerholz. Larry was a graduate of Omaha South High School. Before his retirement, he worked in concrete and as a manager for a truck wash. He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and gardening. He would always share his excess of vegetables with his neighbors. Larry is survived by his siblings, Lyn Brown, Gayle Uker and Dennis Grauerholz; nephews, David Brown, Danny (Stephanie) Grauerholz; niece, Sarah (Dan) Alden and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Rita Grauerholz; sister-in-law, Mary Grauerholz; three nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services were Dec. 9 at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland. He was interred at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
