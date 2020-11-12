CERESCO - Laverne H. Hageman, 57, of Ceresco, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born April 20, 1963 in Omaha to Milton and Donna (Halac) Hageman. Laverne graduated from Raymond Central High School in 1982. She is best known in Ceresco as a pizza chef at both Fat Pat's Pizza and Casey's General Store. Laverne was a beloved childcare provider to many families in the Ceresco area. She spent her spare time using her creative talents to provide hundreds of favors and crafts for area senior citizens. She enjoyed scrapbooking and crocheting and, not surprisingly, cooking. One of Laverne's artistic specialties was making potholders. Her playful side gave her the freedom to enjoy many cartoon characters. Her deeply caring side allowed her to provide loving attention to her aging parents. Laverne is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ward and Kathy Hageman of Ceresco; nieces, Shelby (Jerry) Wallen and their son, Bryce of Unadilla and Taylor Hageman of Ceresco; nephew, Alex Hageman of Ceresco; uncles, Jerry Stark of Chalco and Reuben (Polly) Hageman of Young, Ariz.; many special family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorials may be sent to the family. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 12, 2020.