Wahoo Newspaper
Lawrence Rezac
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
VALPARAISO - Lawrence Louis Rezac, 92, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Sept. 9, 1928 in Touhy, to John and Lydia (Malousek) Rezac. He spent time in the US Army during the Korean Conflict for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post 371 and VFW Post 10491. He was united in marriage to Beatrice Sousek in 1955 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi. To this union 11 children were born, Kathleen, Gregory, Thomas, Jerome, Gary, Monica, Bernadette, Robert, Sr. Cecilia Ann, Jeanette and Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lydia Rezac; son, Dale Rezac; granddaughter, Angela Rezac; sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Francis Sedlacek and brother-in-law, Jay Medenhall. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; 10 children; 16 grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren and one on the way. A Mass of Christian Burial for family only was held on Feb. 25 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. The Rev. Matthew Zimmer was celebrant. Interment was at St. Vitus Cemetery in Touhy with military honors provided by American Legion 371 and US Army. Memorials have been established to the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln, or in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Feb
24
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Feb
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church
637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE
Svoboda Funeral Home
Bernadette, Colleen Michels told me of your losing your dad. I'm very sorry to hear this. What a loss. Probably a salt-of-the-earth guy. I wish I could have known him. God bless, and prayers, Tom.
Tom Dierks
February 24, 2021
