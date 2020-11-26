Menu
LEE WOTIPKA
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1938
DIED
November 11, 2020
ORONO, Minn. - Lee Adolph Wotipka was born on July 24, 1938 in Valparaiso, to Adolph and Lucille Kratochvil Wotipka. At 82 years of age, he joined his father, mother, brother David Wotipka, step mother Antonia, step brothers Donald and Dennis Dolezal and brother-in-law Fred Ehrilich, in eternal rest on Nov. 11, 2020 in Orono, Minn. He spent his life living in Nebraska, California, Idaho, Florida and finally settled in Orono, Minn. Lee's life was dedicated to God. His being was infused with music. He sang tenor and also played the trumpet, piano, guitar and harmonica. Lee played taps at military funerals and on television and was awarded a World War I bugle as a result. Lee was never without a dog, he loved his wife ("Wiffle"), he loved his children and found great joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda; mother-in-law, Melva Gregory; sister, Laverne Ehrlich; stepsister, Shirley Dolezal, sister-in-law, Joann Dolezal, brother, Adolph (Diane) Wotipka; brothers-in-law, Dana (Maria) Gregory and Clinton Gregory; three children, Lucy Miller, Jennette (Mitch) Bodiford and Robin Wotipka; step daughter, Janell Strube; nephews he raised as his sons, Scott Gregory (Keri Ann), Matthew Gregory and Jeremy Loyer; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews and loving friends. Services were held on Nov. 17 at David Lee Funeral Home in Wayzata, Minn.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
David Lee Funeral Chapel
1220 East Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Funeral services provided by:
David Lee Funeral Home
