Leona M. Prochaska PRAGUE - Leona M. Prochaska, 91, of Prague, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City. Leona Marie (Odvody) Prochaska was born April 8, 1930 on the family farm near Prague, to Emil and Frances (Bushek) Odvody. She attended country school at District 51 near Prague. Leona married Adolph Placek on Oct. 21, 1947 at Wahoo. A son, Adolph Joe, was born to this union. After Adolph passed away, she later married Edward Prochaska on Nov. 30, 1963 in Wahoo, and a son, Clifford, was born to this union. Leona was a homemaker, and also worked as a waitress at Harbin's and Clayton's bar in Prague. She was a hard worker and often milked cows and butchered chickens on the farm with the kids the old fashioned way. She also enjoyed canning and baking Kolaches and rye bread and gardening. Leona also liked to do word search puzzles. Some of her favorite things to do were to attend the Friday night fish fries, play bingo and she loved to listen to the All Star Polka Show. She also went on many bus tours with Mark Vyhlidal. She was a member of the ZCBJ Women's Auxiliary of Prague. Leona is survived by her sons, Adolph Joe (Rosanne) Placek of Fremont, Clifford (Cheryl) Prochaska of Prague; grandchildren, Shane (Lindsey) Placek of Fremont, Dreia (Eric) Eddie of Lincoln, Clayton Prochaska of Prague, Carley (William) Gasga of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Ava, Max and Olivia Placek, Jaxon, Aubrey, Layna and Gracyn Eddie; sisters-in-law, Laverne Hanke of Omaha, Rose Woita of Waverly, Leona (Ron) Dvorak of Brainard, Gerline (David) Odvody of Prague; brother-in-law, Dennis Prochaska of Prague and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brother, Raymond (Adeline) Odvody; sister, Gertrude (Adolph) Prochaska; sister-in-law, Adeline Novotny and brother-in-law, Clay Prochaska. A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 13. Jerry L. Kracl officiated. She was interred at Prague National Cemetery in Prague.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.