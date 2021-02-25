Menu
Lester DeBrie
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
LINCOLN - Lester "Dike" DeBrie, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Greenwood, entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Oct. 27, 1932 in Shelton, to Lester O. and Lula (Johnston) DeBrie. On July 30, 1950, Dike married Larita Westman in Wood River. He worked for the Local 21 Ironworkers Union for 42 years. Dike was a member of the Eagles Club for 50 years. He is survived by sons, Leslie (Retha) DeBrie and Darrel (Linda) DeBrie; daughter-in-law, Tacie DeBrie; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Larita DeBrie; son, Harold DeBrie; daughter, Beth DeBrie-Jones; parents; two sisters and an infant grandchild. A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 22 at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. He was interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood. Memorials have been established to Greenwood Fire and Rescue or Alzheimer's Association Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE
Feb
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th, Ashland, NE
Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
John & Renee Howell
February 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Janet Barber Milem
February 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results