Lon Eliason
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
CLARKSON - Lon Eliason, 59, passed away Nov. 25, 2020 in Clarkson. He was born Jan. 22, 1961 in Wahoo to Robert "Robe" and Lois (Barry) Eliason. Lon is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Robyn and Ken Meyers of Elkhorn; step-mother Donna Eliason of Woodcliff; aunts and uncle Betty Knuth and Duane and Carolyn Barry; many cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Eliason; grandparents and many aunts and uncles. A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Memorial Park in Omaha. Please leave messages for the family at PrussNabity. com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.
I´m sorry for your loss... My prayers are with you
Bev Patrick
December 28, 2020
