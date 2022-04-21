Lorraine M. Syverson WAHOO - Lorraine M. Syverson, 93, of Wahoo, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Wahoo. She was born Dec. 8, 1928 in Omaha to Ernest and Marie (Müherr) Eberhardt. On Oct. 12, 1949 she married Raymond Syverson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. Lorraine is a 1946 graduate of Wahoo High School and earned her nursing degree from Clarkson College in Omaha in 1949. Lorraine was the administrator of Haven House in Wahoo for 20 years followed by a few additional years at Saunders County Care Center. She enjoyed working with her husband providing food and toys to families for the VFW Christmas Program, and school supplies for area children each fall. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Lorraine is survived by daughter, Lorre (Leroy) Novotny of Colon; son, Tom Syverson of Colon; daughters, Audrey (Bob) Williams of Omaha, Gloria (Gary) Pike of Ashland, Sam Tomhave of Wahoo; family friend, Joan Norenberg of Wahoo; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; daughter, Debbie Bouc; son-in-law, Dennis Bouc; great-granddaughter, Kailyn Hancock and sister, Edna Haba. Funeral services were held April 19 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or VFW Christmas Fund. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 21, 2022.