Wahoo Newspaper
Lucile Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
OMAHA - Lucile "Lucy" J. Thompson, 94, of Omaha, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. She was born Aug. 13, 1927 in Weston County, Wyo. to Loyd and Inez Ruth (Foltz) Giffin. She graduated from Newcastle High School in Wyoming in 1945. She attended Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, S.D. She taught school for a couple of years before marrying Frank Roy Thompson Aug. 19, 1947. Her family and her church were most important to her. She was a favorite Sunday School and Children's Church teacher of many young people in the Omaha area. She also liked to embroider. Most recently she was a member of Center Baptist Church of Omaha. Oh yes, she was also an avid fan of all Husker sports, especially Big Red football. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Dan) Gainer of Red Lodge, Mont., Marjorie (Jeb) Beacham of Edmond, Okla. and Bonnie Schreiber of Prague; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel (Dick) Barrutia; sister-in-law, Marilyn Giffin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Ruth Giffin; husband, Frank Thompson; son, Roy Thompson; granddaughters, Michelle and Rochelle Gainer; son-in-law, Dan Schreiber and brothers, David, Ray, Fred and James Giffin. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Memorials have been established to the Sunbeam Project at Saunders Medical Center LTC or Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
