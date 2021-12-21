Lyle D. Maly WESTON - Lyle D. Maly, 60, of Weston, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at his home in Weston. He was born April 21, 1961 in Wahoo, to Lumir and Dolores (Pospisil) Maly. Lyle graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1979. He received an associate's degree from Southeast Community College and a bachelor degree from UNL. Through the years, Lyle worked as a diesel mechanic, a shop teacher and he spent over 20 years working for Husker Auto Group and Sid Dillion. Lyle was an avid hunter, sports fan and a history buff. He loved coyote and deer hunting. Lyle enjoyed college football, the Huskers, westerns, food and telling a good story. He also loved spending time with his family and riding his Harley. He is survived by sons, Eddie Maly and Sam Maly; grandson, Hunter Maly; mother, Dolores Maly; siblings, Lu (Sally) Maly, Lynn (Mike) Murman and Lorene (Todd) Peterson and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lumir Maly. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Dec. 18 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Interment was at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
