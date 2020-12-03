ITHACA - Marilyn J. Hageman, 90, of Ithaca, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in Wahoo. She was born Sept. 9, 1930 in Rockford, Ill., to Harold and Lydia (Pennington) Duel. Marilyn came to Wahoo, alone, at the age of 16, to attend Luther College. She graduated from Midland College in Fremont with a bachelor's degree in education. Marilyn began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse. She then taught in Ithaca and, afterward, spent 30 years as a third grade teacher in Yutan. At the same time, she maintained an active role at Ithaca United Methodist Church and was a dedicated farm wife. After retiring, Marilyn enjoyed being a world traveler and made memorable trips to scenic locations around the globe. One of her most recent trips was spent with her daughter, Pam, rafting on the Arkansas River in Colorado. Marilyn is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Patricia Hageman of Ithaca; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Jim Bergwell of Ceresco; granddaughter Anjie (Dale) Frantz of Milford and great-grandchildren Blake Reed and Jamie Reed. A private service for her family will be held at Ithaca United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 3, 2020.