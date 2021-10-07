CRAIG - Marilyn A. Hurrell was born Aug. 17, 1926 to Willie and Rose Eggers on their farm near Mead. She passed away on Sept. 24, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont at the age of 95 years. Marilyn attended an elementary country school near her family's farm and graduated from Yutan High School at the age of 16. She completed a 12-week summer course at Midland College in 1945. Marilyn worked for Mutual of Omaha for four years until she married the love of her life, Lloyd Hurrell, on Oct. 16, 1949 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Marilyn excelled at being a homemaker. Hospitality was one of Marilyn's gifts as she was very skilled in cooking and baking and delighted in sharing her works with family and friends. Marilyn and Lloyd lived most of their married years on a farm near Craig where they raised their two sons. Marilyn helped with farming activities, including caring for livestock, driving a tractor and weeding soybean fields. One of Marilyn's greatest joys was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Marilyn's quiet way of loving each of them was very special. Marilyn was a member of Craig Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. She was an active member of Presbyterian Women for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; brother, Glenn and sister, Sharlene. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Peggy of Charlotte, N.C., Jeff and Holly of Craig; seven grandchildren, Josh (Sonya), Preston (Tiffany), Heidi Trevisan (Alex), Ryan Lloyd (Nicole Hollers), Gayle Smith (Jason Kasperek), Chad, and Dana Hillman (Tyler) and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig. She was interred at Craig Cemetery, Craig. Memorials have been established to First Presbyterian Church in Craig or to the family for future designation. Pelan Funeral Services, Oakland, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 7, 2021.