MARILYN RUTH JIROVSKY
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
GARLAND, Texas - Marilyn Ruth Jirovsky was born July 15, 1944 to Charles W. and Marjorie Jean Shane in Fairbury. She graduated from Wahoo High School in 1960. She married Donald J. Jirovsky April 20, 1963. In August of 1978, Don and Marilyn packed up everything, including their five kids, and moved to Garland, Texas. Marilyn worked for Texas Instruments and Raytheon until she retired. In 1994, Marilyn received a kidney transplant after a long battle with kidney failure. Marilyn loved to sew, read and watch old movies. She really loved to travel and explore new places. She especially loved taking girls' trips with her daughters. Marilyn passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Garland, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband; children, Michael (Julie) of Wahoo, Steve of Waco, Texas, Sherry (Mickey) of Martinsburg, W. Va., Chris of Dallas, Texas and Anne (Chad) Hall of Malmo; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Willis (Lana) Shane of Ottawa, Ill.; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Sharon) of Lincoln and Daniel (Marilyn) of Fremont and many nieces and nephews. Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established to the National Kidney Foundation in Marilyn's name.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Feb. 25, 2021.
