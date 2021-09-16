Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Nemec
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - North Bend
1040 N. Main
North Bend, NE
NORTH BEND - Marilyn "Rose" L. Nemec, 92, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born May 14, 1929 in Fremont, to August and Louise (Reveillac) Harms. She was raised in Hooper and graduated in 1946 from Notre Dame Academy in Omaha. She continued her education at St. Mary's College in Omaha. Marilyn taught at several rural schools outside of Nebraska and in several communities in Nebraska. She married Julius Nemec on May 4, 1974 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. They lived on their farm near Prague until moving into North Bend in 2008. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Cedar Hill, the Altar Society, and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 340. Marilyn "Rose" is survived by her son, Joseph Nemec and daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" (Randy) McCoy, all of Prague; brother, Francis Harms of Columbus; sister, Janice Collins of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius and brothers, Eldon, Wilmer and Gordon Harms. Funeral Mass was held Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cedar Hill. Burial was at Cedar Hill Cemetery near Morse Bluff. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Notre Dame Academy. Online condolences may be left at www. mosermemorialchapels.com. Arrangements by Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cedar Hill, NE
Sep
11
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cedar Hill, NE
Sep
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cedar Hill, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - North Bend
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - North Bend North Bend.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.