MARION HALDEMAN
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Gretna High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Marion (Bill) Haldeman ASHLAND - Marion "Bill" Haldeman, 91, of Ashland, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at The Lighthouse in Omaha. He was born July 28, 1930 in Gretna. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. all at the Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St, Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will be officiating. He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland with military honors by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 129. Memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Association or American Legion Post 129 Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
1442 Adams St,, Ashland, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
1442 Adams St, Ashland, NE
Marcy Mortuary
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 14, 2021
