Marion (Bill) Haldeman ASHLAND - Marion "Bill" Haldeman, 91, of Ashland, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at The Lighthouse in Omaha. He was born July 28, 1930 in Gretna. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. all at the Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St, Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will be officiating. He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland with military honors by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 129. Memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Association or American Legion Post 129 Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
