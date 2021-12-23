Marion (BIll) Haldeman ASHLAND - Marion "Bill" Haldeman, 91, of Ashland, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at The Lighthouse in Omaha. He was born July 28, 1930 in Gretna on the family farm to William and Gladys (Charling) Haldeman. Bill attended country school and in 1948 he graduated from Gretna High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On March 16, 1958, Bill was united in marriage to Lorraine Hadenfeld. Bill farmed and raised cattle for many years and after he retired from farming he started trucking. Bill and Lorraine drove truck all over the country for 11 years until Bill retired. He was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church and he was a member of American Legion Post 129 for 67 years. He was a 4-H leader with Platte Valley Farmers and he served as president of the Wann School District. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine Haldeman; children, Larry Haldeman and Lisa (Kent) Moravec; grandchildren, Andrea (Chris Rischling) Haldeman, Cody (Whitney Anderson) Moravec and Ashley (Steve) Kavan; great-grandchildren, Trace Palmer, Kenley Rischling, Austin Anderson, Gage Kavan and Blaine Kavan; sisters, Sandra Scheef and June Hogarth and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Gladys Haldeman; brothers, Harold Haldeman, Roland Haldeman and Merlyn Haldeman. Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 17 at United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. He was interred at Ashland Cemetery with military honors by U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 129. Memorials may be sent to Ashland United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Association or American Legion Post 129. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 23, 2021.