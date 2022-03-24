Menu
MARTHA BROWN
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
11:00a.m.
Marcy Mortuary
Send Flowers
Martha (Marty) Rose Brown SEWARD - Martha "Marty" Rose Brown, 72, of Seward, formerly of Lincoln and Ashland, entered into rest on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Ridgewood Rehab and Care Center in Seward. She was born March 1, 1950 in Lincoln, to Fred and Fern (Weaver) Hook. Martha graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School. Through the years, she worked for Moose Lodge in Lincoln and Cubby's in Greenwood. Martha loved Bingo, cards and Avon products. She enjoyed her Boston Terriers and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved seeing and talking to her great-granddaughter. She is survived by her children, Danny (Chellsey) Brown of Lincoln, James (Melissa) Brown of Seward and April (Jarod) Adams of Newman Grove; grandchildren, Andrea, Hailey, Michaela, Emily, Joel, McKenzie, Hunter, Ross, Brylie and Kaden and great-granddaughter, Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Fern Hook. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials may be addressed in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 24, 2022.
Michelle and Bill West
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results