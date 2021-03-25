Menu
Marvin Ernest Belik
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
MESA, Ariz. - Marvin Ernest Belik, 79, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his home in Mesa, Ariz. Marvin was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Omaha, to Ernest and Rose (Chmelka) Belik. He was raised in Prague with his two brothers, Robert and Ernest. Marvin graduated from Prague High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army, then moved to Omaha, where he met his former wife and started a family. In 1971, Marvin returned to Prague with his family and started a business operating an auto repair shop. He served as fire chief for the Prague Volunteer Fire Department for many years. As part of the centennial celebration for Prague, Marvin was part of a team that baked the "World's Largest Kolache." Marvin moved to Mesa, Ariz. in 1995. He became a part of the local community and spent his time walking the nature trails near his home, riding his bike and spending time with friends. Marvin is survived by his daughters, Brenda Belik Ristea and Rebecca Belik; his grandchildren, Rose Ristea and Ryan Ristea; his brother, Ernest Belik Jr.; many family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rose Belik and his brother, Robert Belik. Marvin has been interred at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local veterans charity.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 25, 2021.
3 Entries
You will be missed
Lena Santonocito
Friend
June 3, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
