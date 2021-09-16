Menu
Mary Ann Schense
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WAHOO - Mary Ann Schense, 88, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. She was born Nov. 1, 1932 to Robert and Victoria (Hobza) Vitek. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Schense Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Mary Ann was a faithful member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was a member of the VFW Post 4502 Auxiliary. She is survived by her sons, Bob Schense Jr., Don (Lynn) Schense, Jeff Schense; grandchildren, Aunna (Andrew) Montgomery, Meghann Schense, Kylie Schense, Kelsey Schense, Jack Schense and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Victoria Vitek; husband, Robert Schense Sr.; daughter-in-law, Donna Schense and brothers, Edmund and Martin Vitek. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Sept. 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. The Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff was celebrant. Interment was held at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials have been established to Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care Solarium Fund. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 16, 2021.
