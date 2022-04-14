Maxine Kratky WAHOO - Maxine Kratky, 90, of Prague, died Friday, April 8, 2022 at Saunders House in Wahoo. She was born Feb. 25, 1932, in Morse Bluff, to Joseph L. and Tillie (Mach) Kavan. She attended area schools. On June 2, 1956, she married Bernard Kratky at the North Bend Presbyterian Church. They lived in Fremont and worked for Hormel. In 1959 they moved to the farm near Prague and she was a faithful "farm wife" and raised their boys. She was a member of ZCBJ Lodge No. 29 for over 75 years and was treasurer for 25 years. She and Bernard served the on the board of the National Cemetery for several years. Maxine is survived by her husband, Bernard of Wahoo; two sons, Rodney Kratky and his fiancé Barb Dye and Kenny Kratky, all of Prague; a brother, Lester (Marlene) Kavan of Des Moines, Iowa; grandson, Chad Kratky and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Kratky; four brothers, George, Richard, Ruben and Joie Kavan and three sisters, Helen Settles, Joan Kavan and Marcella Shestak. Funeral service was April 11 at the American Legion Hall in Morse Bluff. Jerry L. Kracl officiated. Committal was at Prague National Cemetery, Prague. Memorials have been established to the Prague Rescue Squad. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 14, 2022.