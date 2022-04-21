Menu
Merle Freeman Oglesby
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Burial
Apr, 21 2022
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Merle Freeman Oglesby LAUREL, Miss. - Merle Freeman Oglesby, 97, went home to be with his Savior April 9, 2022, in Laurel, Miss. He was born March 27, 1925, to parents Ralph and Eunice (Freeman) Oglesby in Kansas City, Mo. He started his music career by singing in a boys' choir in Kansas City at an early age. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 19 and served in World War II as a flight engineer and mechanic on the B-29 airplane. Freeman went on to attend Kansas University in Lawrence and was an accomplished musician, vocally and on the piano and organ. He married his first wife, Buzzy Oglesby, with whom he raised four children in Ashland. He was active in the school system and the Ashland Christian Church. He also served as president of the Full Gospel Businessman's Association in Omaha. Freeman moved to Laurel, Miss. and worked for Sanderson Farms as fleet manager until retirement. He attended Word of Life Church in Laurel, where he met Donna who became his wife. He lovingly helped raise her daughter, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Hannah and Jace, and was known as Grampy to many who knew him. He became an active member of Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville where he served on the board for 15 years. Freeman enjoyed playing piano, working out and spending time with his large family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Donna Oglesby; children, Dave Oglesby of Phoenix, Ariz., Tim Oglesby of Buehler, Kan., Melissa Gevo of Atlanta, Ga., Suzy Johnson of Lincoln and Jennifer Jackson of Laurel, Miss.; 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Buzzy Oglesby. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Burial service to be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S 14th St., on Thursday April 21 at 11 a.m. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 21, 2022.
Mr. Freeman will be greatly missed, he was truly a wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family.
Rhonda T Odum
Work
April 19, 2022
Suzy and Dave, I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers at this time. Terri
Terri Miller
April 19, 2022
I'm sending my love and condolences to the family. My parents, Roy and Lois, knew Freeman and Buzzy, also Dave and Diana. Dad and mom are rejoicing with Freeman at his returning home with their heavenly father.
Michelle (Spencer) Fitzgerald
Family
April 18, 2022
Freeman was a great Christian and influenced my life for the better. I'll miss him but celebrate his new home with the Lord...
Tony G
Family
April 12, 2022
