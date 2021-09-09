Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merlin Davis
OMAHA - Throughout his life spending time with family was a special treasure to Merlin, but nothing got in the way of weekly date nights with his wife Peggy. Shortly after serving with the Army in Vietnam Merlin Ray Davis met Peggy Wyman through the Christian brotherhood where they came to faith in Jesus and were later married, they walked faithfully together for 47 years until Merlin's death Aug. 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife and all 13 kids and their spouses and 28 grandchildren, along with one brother and five sisters. The memorial service was held on Aug. 27 where Merlin's favorite things, food, fellowship and talking about Jesus, were shared. He was laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery. The memorial can be viewed on emmanualfellow ship.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Be at peace Peg husband is in heaven. God is not done with you
Allen lee Minnig
December 28, 2021
Recently learned of Merlin´s death. Want to offer my condolences to the family. I was a high school classmate of his and a member in the Shenanigans band with him. Always admired his talent and enthusiasm for music. Sorry to hear of this news.
Dick Leinbaugh
School
September 9, 2021
Sincerest sympathy to Merlins family from a Classmate of his.
Donna Welty Beauchene
September 8, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 6, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results