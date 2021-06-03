Menu
Merna Hagstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Kucera Funeral Home
220 West Center Avenue
Prague, NE
ASHLAND - Merna Mardell (Smith) Hagstrom, 94, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Oxbow Living Center. She was born Jan. 20, 1927 to Claude C. and Erma T. (Sherman) Smith in Memphis. She married Kenneth O. Hagstrom on April 1, 1944. Merna is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Jean (Augie) Castillo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth O. Hagstrom; son, Kent Lee Hagstrom; parents, Claude and Erma Smith; sister, Claudine Rogers and infant brother, Bernard C. Smith. Funeral services were Tuesday, June 1 at United Methodist Church in Ashland. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. She was interred at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to United Methodist Church, Ashland Youth Ball Association or American Legion Post 129 in Ashland. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marcy Mortuary
Ashland, NE
Jun
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
Ashland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kucera Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathy
Roma Swanson Smith
June 3, 2021
