Michael M. Hulse WAHOO - Michael M. Hulse, 58, of Wahoo, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home in Wahoo. He was born March 5, 1964 in Omaha to Ronald and Patsy (Dittmer) Hulse. Mike grew up in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1983. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for deer hunting, and fishing. Mike was a member of the Wahoo Birding Club as well as the Wahoo Coin Club. He worked with the Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln where he taught and mentored young people on fishing methods and the proper handling of firearms while hunting. Mike had a long career at Platte Valley Foods in Wahoo. He was a kind man as well as an ardent reader. Michael is survived by his mother, Patsy Hulse of Wahoo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Trish and Dave Albrecht of Lincoln and Kathleen and George Parris of Audubon, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Lauren Albrecht, Ethan Albrecht and Morgan (Trevor) Kennon, all of Lincoln; and very special friend, Richard Hoestje of Wahoo. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald M. Hulse. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the discretion of the family. Arrangements by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 31, 2022.