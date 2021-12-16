Michael J. Vandeman GRETNA - Michael J. Vandeman, 62, of Gretna, entered into rest on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born on Aug. 29, 1959 in Wahoo to Jim and Judy (Briggs) Vandeman. Michael graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1977. On Feb. 14, 1981, Michael was united in marriage to Shellie Iske at First Christian Church in Ashland. Michael worked as a machinist for most of his life. Early on he worked for Klaudt Machine Shop in Omaha and then Superior Metal Products in Omaha. The past 23-plus years he spent working for Conductix-Wampfler in Omaha. Michael was a past member of the Ahamo Archery Club, the NBAA and he served on the Thomas Riverside Acres Homeowners Association. He was an avid fisherman, a great archer and trap shooter and he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shellie Vandeman; children, Misty (Jody) Green and Micky (David) Finnigan; grandchildren, Kaiden Green, Raegan and Riley Finnigan; mother, Judy (Vandeman) Green; sister, Lori (Carter) Jackson; brother, Steve Vandeman; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by father, Jim Vandeman. Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 15 at First Christian Church, Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield officiated. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 16, 2021.