LINCOLN - Mildred A. ("Millie") Golightly, 88, of Lincoln, (formerly of Waverly) passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. Millie was born May 27, 1933, to Otto and Lilly (Cluever) Goedel in Wadena, Minn., graduating high school there and then pursuing her cosmetology license at the school in Red Cloud, Minn. She purchased a beauty salon in Perham, Minn. which she owned and operated for several years. In 1963 she married Don Golightly and settled back in Wadena. Don's job with the railroad eventually settled the family in Waverly. Millie loved kids and loved babysitting for friends and neighbors. To her each child was like one of her own. Millie was a devoted wife, mother and grandma, always putting others before herself. She loved to camp and was famous for catching the most fish with the fishing line wrapped around her finger. She was an avid walker and loved to work out at the northeast Lincoln YMCA. She was a lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran and a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church. Survivors include sons, D.J. (Sue) Golightly of Papillion and Randy (Sonja) Golightly of Topeka, Kan.; daughter, Melinda (Brian Harmon) Golightly of Omaha; stepson, Danny Golightly; stepdaughter, Deb (John) Spina; grandchildren, Austin, Andy, Gabe, Sally, Lizzy, Jenny, Suzy, Lori, Michael, Angie, Shawn, Dannel, Christopher, Drew, Darlene, Joy and Matt; many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Darlene Goedel, Vivian Goedel and Kathy Goedel and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald M. Golightly; siblings, Willie Goedel, Esther (Goedel) DeLan, Wayne Goedel, Marvin Goedel and Geno Goedel; daughter, Ruth Golightly and stepson, Larry Golightly. The funeral service was Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Peace Lutheran Church. Millie's favorite color was purple, so everyone was asked to wear something purple for the funeral. Memorials have been established to Peace Lutheran Church. Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www. bmlfh.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 16, 2021.