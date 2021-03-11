Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Koopman
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
FREMONT - Mildred "Millie" A. Koopman, 92, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 13, 1928 in rural Scribner, to Charlie and Clara (Boell) Westphalen. Millie grew up in Scribner and graduated in the class of 1945. She married Walter Walkenhorst on Jan. 26, 1947. After marriage they moved to Fremont, and later to Cedar Bluffs. Walter preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1980. Millie moved back to Fremont and married Vernon Koopman on May 19, 1983. She worked as a clerk at Phillips Department Store, Someone Special Dress Shop and worked for a time with Fifth Season. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. She enjoyed dancing, traveling and going to the casinos and playing cards. Mildred is survived by her sons, Roland Walkenhorst of Des Moines, Iowa, Gary (Carmen) Walkenhorst of Fremont, Kevin (Laura) Walkenhorst of Mesa, Ariz.; daughters, Sandra (James) Penwell of Grand Island, Marsha (Roger) Nine of Glendale, Ariz., Viki (Jeff) Hanson of Fremont; step sons, Kevin (Denise) Koopman of Anchorage, Ala., Brian (Amanda) Koopman of Bountiful, Utah; step daughters, Rhonda (Mark) Sensibaugh of Wahoo, Beth (John Sr. ) Von Seggern of Hooper; 14 grandchildren and several step grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and brother, Carrol Westphalen. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 11, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www. mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.