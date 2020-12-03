MEAD - Morris T. Erickson, 93, entered eternal peace Nov. 26, 2020 with family by his side. Morris was born to Henry and Lillie Erickson at the family farm near Mead, on May 24, 1927. He was baptized and confirmed at Alma Lutheran Church in Mead where he remained a faithful lifetime member. Morris attended and graduated from Mead Public School and attended Luther College in Wahoo. Morris was involved with agriculture beginning at a young age, helping his dad on the family farm. He began military service in January 1951 with the Army Mail Service in Korea. He returned home in January 1953 with an honorable discharge. Morris married Jean Lindgren at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo on Aug. 12, 1953. Jean joined Morris in his love of farming, not only crop farming but also Holstein dairy farming for 42 years. Three children joined the loving family - Tim, Susan and Tom. Morris demonstrated his strong Christian faith in various volunteer activities including church council, men's bible study, and Hurricane Katrina Relief. He happily volunteered to help with church duties as needed. Church fellowship was an important aspect of Morris' life. Morris enjoyed reading, playing dominoes and traveling. Jean and Morris' travels included Sweden, Hawaii, Alaska and a Caribbean cruise. Morris traveled to Washington, DC in a Korean War Honor Flight. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and spouses, Genevieve (Dick) Christensen, Doris (Jerry) Treptow and close nephew Glen Treptow. Morris leaves to mourn his loving wife of 67 years, Jean; children, Tim Erickson of Mead, Susan Erickson of Lincoln, Tom (Julie) Erickson of Wahoo; many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials may be directed to Alma Lutheran Church or to a food bank of your choice. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 3, 2020.