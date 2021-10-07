Menu
Muriel Schiermann
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
GREENWOOD - Muriel Jeanette Schiermann, 88, of Greenwood passed away Sept. 27, 2021. She was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Alvo to Dick and Muriel (Vickers) Fischer. Family members include her daughters, Cheryl McVey of Shelbyville, Ky., Michelle "Mickey" (Cecil) Bullington and Jodi (LG) Dudley of Tryon; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Hoffman of Elmwood; sister-in-law, Phyllis Fischer of Lincoln and daughter-in-law, Gale Schiermann of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; son, Randall; brother, Lee Fischer; brother-in-law, Don Hoffman, and son-in-law Albert P. McVey Jr. Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Greenwood Christian Church. She was interred in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials have been established to Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood Christian Church or Greenwood Library. Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greenwood Christian Church
447 Elm St, Greenwood, NE
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Greenwood Christian Church
447 Elm St., Greenwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
