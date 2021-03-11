Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myrle Moline
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
ELKHORN - Myrle Jean Moline was born to Glenn J. and Lena (Patzloff) Wagner on Dec. 26, 1921 in Haviland, Kan. She parted this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Esprit Whispering Ridge in Elkhorn. She graduated from Mead High School in 1939 and was united in marriage to Ernest C. Moline in Memphis, on May 31, 1942. Throughout her life, Myrle was an active member of Ithaca Methodist (EUB) Church. For over 25 years, she worked in the postal department at Boys Town. Myrle enjoyed gardening, flowers, sporting events, the St. Louis Cardinals, Nebraska football and volleyball and caring for her grandchildren. Myrle is survived by her son, Jerome (June) Moline of Mead; grandchildren, Joel (Amy) of Omaha, Justin (Jamie) of Eagle, Lynsey (Victoria) of Bennington, Darsey of Mead, Josh (Carrie) of Elkhorn, Jordan (Brianna) of Utica; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Megan, Parker, Madison, Phoenix and Paisley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in-law, Charles and Ellen (Charling) Moline; sisters, Helen Luhnow and Glenna Gustafson and brother, Robert Wagner. A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery in Ithaca. Memorials have been established to Ithaca Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest condolences to the Moline family from the Heanue's. It was always a treat to see Myrle at all the basketball and volleyball games.
Sue Heanue
March 11, 2021
This message is from the Wayne Williams family. Sorry to hear of your loss. Marjorie Moline-Williams left me many family photos. Good memories to share.
cindy karre
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results