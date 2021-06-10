ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - On Monday, May 31, 2021, Nelson Hinkle, beloved husband and father, walked into the arms of Jesus after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Nelson was born in Custer County, Broken Bow, Dec. 14, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Hinkle, sister, Mary Ann Boger and brothers, Chester, Ronnie and Herman Hinkle. He is survived by his brothers, Bill (Lin) and Glenn (Delcie) Hinkle and his loving wife, Linda. Nelson and Linda were married for 60 fun-filled years. Linda enjoyed playing practical jokes on him right up until the end. At least one of them always thought it was funny. Did he ever catch that chicken stuck under the bed mom or find the penny in the water bottle as he peered in just as you squeezed it? He has four amazing children (can you tell one of his kids is writing this?), Tim (Gretchen) Hinkle of Elizabethtown, Ky., Brent (Kathy) Hinkle of Tulsa, Okla., Jason (Katerina) Hinkle of Lima, Ohio and Sarah (Dennis) Feaster of Holland, Mich. His legacy lives on through 11 grandchildren whom he loved dearly - Elisabeth, Rebecca, Laura, Anna, Joshua, Nathan, Hailey, Bethany, Emily, Benji and Piper. Nelson was raised in Nebraska and graduated from Ogallala High School and Kearney State Teachers College. He was an accomplished athlete, playing starting quarterback in football and center in basketball during his time at both schools. He went on to get advanced degrees in education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He had a rewarding career in education and made a difference in many students' lives throughout his coaching, teaching an administrative year. He rounded out his career as a principal and then superintendent of schools. He certainly has big shoes to fill, even if they don't match. Former students, you may remember the broken toe, dress shoes/tennis shoe incident, along with a pool cue stick as a cane. It's mostly blocked from my memory! He fought hard until the very end, boxing it out with the nurses. He always had a smile for his family and found his singing voice for the last time to sing one line of Amazing Grace. Shortly afterwards, he found the strength for one last tight hug for his bride before he said his final goodbye. We're all better off for having him in our lives and look forward to our reunion one sweet day. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Community Church, 8451 Eagle Crest Road, Lincoln. Nelson loved athletics and education. Thus, to honor his memory, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you give to a future college scholarship for a Yutan High School student-athlete. Donations can be made to Yutan Public Schools Foundation, 1200 Second Street, Yutan, NE 68073. Please mark your gift as the "Nelson Hinkle Athletic Scholarship."



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 10, 2021.