COLON - Visitation for Noah J., Kolterman, 22, of Colon will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. There will be a private family service to follow at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be sent to the family. The family understands if you are not comfortable in attending due to the current health situation. The family prefers that everyone attending wear a mask.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 5, 2020.