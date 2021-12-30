Paul D. Kennedy MEAD - Paul Dean Kennedy, 80, of Mead, passed away Dec. 22, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born June 15, 1941 in Scottsbluff to Harry Dale and Carolyn (Kennec) Kennedy. He was baptized on April 18, 1943 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alamosa, Colo. He attended elementary school in Alamosa, Colo., Santa Rosa, N.M. and Albuquerque, N.M. He attended high school in Riverton where he was a member of the undefeated Riverton High School football team in 1958. He graduated in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 16, 1960 to Aug. 14, 1964. He was a member of VFW Post 9844, American Legion Post 262 and the Yutan Country Club. He retired from Western Electric where he was a member of the Pioneers Club and the IBEW Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating and spending time with loved ones. He was considered a friend to many. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Carolyn and sister Dale D. "Tink" Walden. Survivors include significant other, Nancy Swanson of Mead; daughters, Cheryl and Duane Johnson of Mead, and Candy and Chad Johnson of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Kristina and Brett Nardoni, Dr. Olivia Johnson, and her fiancé Dr. Brian Bayer, Victoria and Boston Rew, Sheldon Johnson, Kennedy Johnson and Lainey Johnson; siblings, Gaylene and Neal Wentworth of Franklin, Jim and Marlene Kennedy of Omaha and Joe and Peg Kennedy of North Carolina. Funeral service was held Wednesday at the Yutan Country Club. Interment with military honors was at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan. Memorials have been established to the Country Club or Yutan American Legion Post 262. Reichmuth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.