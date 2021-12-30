Menu
Paul Kennedy
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Paul D. Kennedy MEAD - Paul Dean Kennedy, 80, of Mead, passed away Dec. 22, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born June 15, 1941 in Scottsbluff to Harry Dale and Carolyn (Kennec) Kennedy. He was baptized on April 18, 1943 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alamosa, Colo. He attended elementary school in Alamosa, Colo., Santa Rosa, N.M. and Albuquerque, N.M. He attended high school in Riverton where he was a member of the undefeated Riverton High School football team in 1958. He graduated in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 16, 1960 to Aug. 14, 1964. He was a member of VFW Post 9844, American Legion Post 262 and the Yutan Country Club. He retired from Western Electric where he was a member of the Pioneers Club and the IBEW Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and boating and spending time with loved ones. He was considered a friend to many. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Carolyn and sister Dale D. "Tink" Walden. Survivors include significant other, Nancy Swanson of Mead; daughters, Cheryl and Duane Johnson of Mead, and Candy and Chad Johnson of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Kristina and Brett Nardoni, Dr. Olivia Johnson, and her fiancé Dr. Brian Bayer, Victoria and Boston Rew, Sheldon Johnson, Kennedy Johnson and Lainey Johnson; siblings, Gaylene and Neal Wentworth of Franklin, Jim and Marlene Kennedy of Omaha and Joe and Peg Kennedy of North Carolina. Funeral service was held Wednesday at the Yutan Country Club. Interment with military honors was at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan. Memorials have been established to the Country Club or Yutan American Legion Post 262. Reichmuth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Yutan Country Club
1581 Yutan Rd., Yutan, NE
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Yutan Country Club
1581 Yutan Rd, Yutan, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to all of Paul´s family. He was always such a joy to visit with and have many fond memories of him.
Dan and Jackie Hegarty
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry for you loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Doug and Juanita Davidson
December 29, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
