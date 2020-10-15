Reg worked for the SAC Museum and later volunteered. He will truly be missed. He always had such a positive attitude, a smile on his face and was a person that his heart shined through him. You also can never forget those bright blue eyes. Reg will live on in all the wonderful memories he made with everyone he cared about and he will live on in our hearts forever. "Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone."

J Colson October 9, 2020